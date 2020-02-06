Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Orange by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 75.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orange by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.