Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,224,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,612,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares purchased 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares purchased 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares purchased 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.