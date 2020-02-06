Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

