Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

