Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SIG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 99.88 ($1.31).

SHI stock opened at GBX 93.95 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.29. SIG has a one year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of $547.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

