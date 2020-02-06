Peter John Sacripanti Sells 214 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $23,551.41.

On Monday, December 2nd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $23,958.24.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 71.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,731 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.6% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

