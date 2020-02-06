Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.75.

PSX stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 103,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

