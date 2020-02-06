Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,484 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

