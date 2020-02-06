Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.34) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 710.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.