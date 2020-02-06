Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Raised to $87.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price increased by Buckingham Research from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $86.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

