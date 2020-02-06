Porvair (LON:PRV) PT Raised to GBX 800

Porvair (LON:PRV) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRV. Shore Capital downgraded Porvair to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a report on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 736 ($9.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 702.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 617.75. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The stock has a market cap of $344.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19.

Porvair (LON:PRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Porvair will post 2259.9998904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Porvair’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

