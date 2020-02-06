President Energy’s (PPC) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPC. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday.

President Energy stock opened at GBX 3.86 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. President Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.58.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

