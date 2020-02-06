Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of QUOT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 580.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 807,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,620,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,429 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

