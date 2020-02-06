Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS):

1/29/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Hugo Boss had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:BOSS opened at €43.03 ($50.03) on Thursday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

