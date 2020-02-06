Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):

2/1/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Open Text had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

12/27/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Open Text was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

12/18/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 131.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

