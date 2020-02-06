Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $385.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $294.81 and a 12 month high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

