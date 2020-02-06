Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

DGE opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.66) on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,245.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg

