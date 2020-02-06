Saga (LON:SAGA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

SAGA opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saga has a 52-week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $469.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.88.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

