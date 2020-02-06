Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.