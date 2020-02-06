Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787,482 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,937,000 after acquiring an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

