St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

SMP opened at GBX 492.74 ($6.48) on Tuesday. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 495.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.0000362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.