Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$13.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,594,330 shares in the company, valued at C$159,495,519.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $486,259.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

