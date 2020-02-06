UBS Group Raises Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 550

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Rightmove to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 555 ($7.30).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 686.40 ($9.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 652.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 584.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.