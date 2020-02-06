UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHB. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 878 ($11.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 919.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 889.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.29. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a one year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

