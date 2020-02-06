Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Sells $177,765.00 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

