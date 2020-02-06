Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after buying an additional 490,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $185.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

