UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $295.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

