ValuEngine Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to “Strong-Buy”

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

OLN opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,452,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,222 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

