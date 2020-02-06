Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $492,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,886.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $4,173,266 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 114.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.48 on Monday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

