Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Dynamics (GD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) recently:

2/6/2020 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GD opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

