Zacks: Analysts Set $19.00 Target Price for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Culp an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Culp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Culp by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 186.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Culp has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $156.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

