Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Price Target for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

