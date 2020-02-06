Zacks: Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens & Northern an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $325.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

