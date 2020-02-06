Zacks: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $441.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

