Zacks: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Given $10.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. Analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

