Zacks: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $772.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 179,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 363,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.