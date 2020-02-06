Zacks: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned West Bancorporation an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $386.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,230. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

