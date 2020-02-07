$0.09 EPS Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. Constellium posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 526,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Constellium by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 470,424 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,265,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,514,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

