$0.21 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $207,233. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

