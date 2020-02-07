10,720 Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

