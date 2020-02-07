10,772 Shares in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

