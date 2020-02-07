5,771 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

