68,165 Shares in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF makes up about 3.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $35.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

