Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $34,333,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 404,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.