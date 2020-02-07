Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anterix in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of ATEX opened at $48.06 on Monday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 1,397.75%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $5,889,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $29,277,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

