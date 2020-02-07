Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

