Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Up to $318.85

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $322.39, but opened at $318.85. Apple shares last traded at $320.70, with a volume of 18,523,054 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.21 and its 200-day moving average is $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 90,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

