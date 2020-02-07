Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up to $63.01

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.61, but opened at $63.01. Applied Materials shares last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 4,271,349 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura increased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

