Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Position Raised by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 2.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

