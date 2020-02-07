Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16,240.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.25 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.